Ackarman: Caucuses are not serving democracy well

I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.
-Will Rogers
Sharp-minded readers may recall I led off a November column with this 1930’s-vintage jewel from the beloved American humorist.
I wouldn’t normally fall back on the same-old so quickly, but after the latest Iowa Caucus meltdown I simply couldn’t resist the urge to trot it out for another lap.
By the time you read this Democrats will likely have finalized caucus numbers, while countless postmortems will have been conducted on the party’s embarrassing failure to tabulate and report results in a timely manner.
As I write (24 hours after the caucuses began) state party officials have only been able to release “partial” results.
This caucus clown-show follows the 2016 edition in which the razor-thin margin between the top two candidates coupled with “discrepancies in caucus results” led some Democrats to claim Hillary Clinton was gifted her victory over Bernie Sanders by party power-brokers.
Current Democratic candidates, after spending countless hours and millions of dollar hoping to gain early momentum with a strong showing in the nation’s first presidential contest, are understandably upset by the delay.
Some Republicans, meanwhile, are gleefully suggesting a party incapable of managing its caucuses shouldn’t be trusted with choosing a president to run our country.
These cynics should recall the Iowa Republican Party aired its own episode of the Keystone Kaucuses in 2012, when officials struggled to decide whether Mitt Romney or Rick Santorum won.
Iowa Republicans should also consider that coming down too hard on their Democratic counterparts only serves to undermine the state’s precarious first-in-the nation status, assuming it hasn’t already been dealt a deathblow by this latest comedy of errors.
Repeating a position I’ve taken multiple times in this space, most recently in September, it is past time to ditch the caucuses as the forum for selecting presidential candidates.
Caucuses remain important for choosing local party leaders, developing party platforms, organizing voter recruitment efforts, etc.
These meetings are also dry, time-consuming and challenging to attend for many potential voters.
Local volunteers who conduct caucuses often have little experience and minimal training or support from state party headquarters.
The process used by Democrats to translate participant support for candidates into delegate assignment at the national level is so convoluted that mistakes are almost inevitable.
While the Republican caucus structure is more straightforward and transparent, there have been instances where local party insiders have allegedly “hijacked” individual precincts by ignoring vote totals when selecting delegates.
In the era of instant information, this antiquated system makes timely reporting of results a challenge, increases the possibility of errors and too frequently leaves outcomes open to dispute.
Iowa needs to join the majority of states and vote for presidential candidates during primary elections.
In September I suggested Iowa might attempt to (sort of) maintain its leadership role in the process by holding these elections on the same day as New Hampshire, which currently boasts the nation’s first presidential primaries.
After this latest debacle, Iowa’s major party leaders may no longer have adequate leverage with New Hampshire officials or their respective national committees to broker such a deal.
Even if Iowa must surrender its traditional leadoff role, it would be worth it to end the state’s repeated national embarrassment over caucus snafus while utilizing a process that is simpler, more transparent, and more inclusive.
Democracy demands better, and it’s time for Iowa to step up.
* * *
When Iowans (including myself) voted for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst she was promising to cut pork, not sling mud.
In a recent interview, Ernst said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden might be subject to Republican impeachment efforts if elected, while questioning whether Iowans would support him on caucus night.
By so doing she reinforced the Democratic narrative that Republicans fear a Biden candidacy and are using unproven corruption allegations to undermine his campaign.
She probably did more to solidify than soften his support, while making herself look like a Trump toady.
There was a time when such political dirty pool didn’t play well with Iowans. Sadly, in our current hyper-partisan environment that may no longer be the case.
While I wouldn’t rule out voting for Ernst again based on this incident alone, this Republican-leaning voter would prefer she stick to the high road going forward.
Tim Ackarman, a regular columnist for the Globe Gazette, lives in Miller.