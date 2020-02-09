Ackarman: Caucuses are not serving democracy well

While the Republican caucus structure is more straightforward and transparent, there have been instances where local party insiders have allegedly “hijacked” individual precincts by ignoring vote totals when selecting delegates.

In the era of instant information, this antiquated system makes timely reporting of results a challenge, increases the possibility of errors and too frequently leaves outcomes open to dispute.

Iowa needs to join the majority of states and vote for presidential candidates during primary elections.

In September I suggested Iowa might attempt to (sort of) maintain its leadership role in the process by holding these elections on the same day as New Hampshire, which currently boasts the nation’s first presidential primaries.

After this latest debacle, Iowa’s major party leaders may no longer have adequate leverage with New Hampshire officials or their respective national committees to broker such a deal.

Even if Iowa must surrender its traditional leadoff role, it would be worth it to end the state’s repeated national embarrassment over caucus snafus while utilizing a process that is simpler, more transparent, and more inclusive.

Democracy demands better, and it’s time for Iowa to step up.