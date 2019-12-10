“She’s a short-timer.”
“He’s a lame duck.”
“She’s already got one foot out the door.”
“He’s counting the days until retirement.”
Such descriptions of someone soon to leave an organization are generally derogatory. The implication is that those whose days in a position are numbered may give diminished effort as departure approaches.
While this is not always true, in many cases it’s an accurate assessment.
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is the latest high-profile advocate for imposing term limits on members of Congress.
Supporters believe doing so would help reduce the influence of money and special interests in politics while making politicians more accountable to voters.
I’m not convinced.
While it’s true incumbents often have a collection of wealthy donors and influential backers, they also have name recognition and a voting record they can run on (or from), opponents can attack and voters can scrutinize.
Political newcomers are quite often relatively unknown. As such they arguably must campaign harder and advertise more, thus having a greater need to woo powerful interests and attract well-heeled backers.
Knowing their time in Congress will be fixed, they may well be more inclined to make promises they cannot or will not keep simply to get elected.
Some in their final term may be looking to parlay their public service into a private-sector opportunity, while those inclined to outright corruption might assume they’ll be elsewhere before their misdeeds are discovered.
While it’s uncertain what if anything would be gained by instituting term limits, it is clear what would be lost: the benefits of experience, continuity and seniority as well as the right of the people to decide for themselves who they want to send to Washington and for how long.
If voters are unhappy with their representation, they can impose “term limits” by electing a new congressman every two years and a new senator every six.
But to paraphrase from the healthcare debate, if you like your current representative and senator you should be able to keep them.
* * *
In 2010 63% of Iowans who voted approved a constitutional amendment to create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.
While this established the trust, the Iowa Legislature must raise the state sales tax by at least 3/8 of one cent to begin the flow of revenue.
After nearly a decade it seems there may be interest, even among Republican leaders, in approving that funding.
But … it seems there’s always a “but.”
You have free articles remaining.
Before the amendment was presented to voters it had to be approved by two consecutive Iowa General Assemblies.
During this process the Legislature passed enabling legislation including a formula stipulating how the money would be used.
Voters were told this is what they were considering when the amendment passed in 2010.
Now some Republicans would like to see the formula revised to reflect “changing priorities.”
Public opinion polls and discussions among conservation advocates, however, indicate most people’s priorities have not changed all that much.
What also hasn’t changed is the fact some conservative Republicans and certain interests within the ag sector are suspicious of public land ownership in general and opposed to recreational trails in particular.
These groups would like to see funds earmarked for public recreation reduced or eliminated in favor of other elements more directly addressing water quality.
Iowa desperately needs to improve its water quality, and all Iowans would benefit from doing so.
As such a change to the formula stipulating public land acquisitions and improvements should be targeted towards enhancing water quality would be reasonable.
Unreasonable would be eliminating or substantially reducing the public recreation components of the formula in favor of funding for conservation initiatives taking place solely on private land.
Any changes to the formula should be made in the open and with considerable public input so Iowans are given what they agreed to pay for in 2010.
* * *
In a recent examination of the struggling dairy industry syndicated columnist Alan Guebert noted dairy milk consumption is falling while sales of non-dairy milk substitutes increased 61% from 2013 to 2017.
I’m among those who have been purchasing some “milk” made from almonds rather than by Holsteins, but for what I suspect is a somewhat atypical reason.
When I was a youngster my father’s grandfather and cousin raised chickens on their farm south of Ventura. Extended family and many friends would gather periodically to process the birds for our own consumption.
Everyone saved their half-gallon cardboard milk cartons in which to package and freeze the poultry.
While our tribe hasn’t “done chickens” for decades I still freeze ducks, pheasants and miscellaneous other critters or parts thereof in those cartons.
Yet “regular” dairy milk is now seldom offered in cardboard half-gallons.
I’m not a big juice drinker and organic dairy milk is pretty pricey, so the almond stuff is the most economical option for getting my carton fix.
Not sure if there are enough hunters or nostalgics out there to create a market for reasonably priced dairy milk in cardboard cartons, but I sure wish someone would give it a try.
