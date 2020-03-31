Ackarman: A new scenario for those 17 NFL games

NFL leaders will no doubt want to minimize division over the new accord by coming up with a plan to at least somewhat pacify disgruntled NFL royalty.

Don’t worry guys, I got this…

Wouldn’t it be fun if each team played 17 games, but each player was eligible for only 16? Imagine the new layers of strategy and intrigue such a system would deliver.

Do you try to scatter days off for key players throughout the season, or sit all the starters at once?

If the latter, when do you do it?

Against the weakest team on your schedule in hopes you could still eek out a victory? Or perhaps against your toughest non-conference road opponent, basically conceding a loss in a game with fewer playoff implications that you weren’t favored to win anyway?

Do you try to get that rest in early? Or wait to see if players miss time due to injury while taking the risk that a healthy season would leave you needing to sit lots of starters late in the campaign?

Decisions regarding individual matchups would also come into play.