Ackarman: A new scenario for those 17 NFL games

With most of the sports world on lockdown courtesy of COVID-19, the sole game in town is the only major professional league with no games scheduled: the NFL.

Many players have already found new teams in the musical chairs that is free agency, while a few are still waiting and hoping for their next opportunity.

Although most of the festivities associated with the draft have been canceled, the annual selection of college prospects is expected to take place April 23-25 as scheduled.

The league and its players’ union have also agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that will govern working conditions through 2030.

Not everyone is thrilled with the new CBA.

The deal creates more roster spots and increases league minimum salaries while adding an additional regular season game (bringing the total to 17) and increasing the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams.

Those extra roster spots and salary bumps primarily appealed to lower-tier players, while many NFL stars voiced opposition to the additional injury risk incumbent with the extra games.

Not surprisingly the margin of approval was a narrow 60 votes, 1019-959.

While the league now has the extra games it coveted, the specifics of how the new schedule will work have not been revealed, if in fact they have been ironed out at all.

NFL leaders will no doubt want to minimize division over the new accord by coming up with a plan to at least somewhat pacify disgruntled NFL royalty.

Don’t worry guys, I got this…

Wouldn’t it be fun if each team played 17 games, but each player was eligible for only 16? Imagine the new layers of strategy and intrigue such a system would deliver.

Do you try to scatter days off for key players throughout the season, or sit all the starters at once?

If the latter, when do you do it?

Against the weakest team on your schedule in hopes you could still eek out a victory? Or perhaps against your toughest non-conference road opponent, basically conceding a loss in a game with fewer playoff implications that you weren’t favored to win anyway?

Do you try to get that rest in early? Or wait to see if players miss time due to injury while taking the risk that a healthy season would leave you needing to sit lots of starters late in the campaign?

Decisions regarding individual matchups would also come into play.

Do you bench your star pass rusher, for example, when facing a team with poor pass blocking on the assumption his backup can do the job? Or against an elite pass-blocking team that might negate his impact regardless?

And then there are specialists to consider. Can your kicker serve as a backup punter, and vice versa? If not, do you dedicate an extra roster spot to a backup kicker/punter, or gamble on whatever street free agent is available the week you need him?

Star players might not appreciate riding the pine, but they would avoid the extra regular-season game many didn’t want.

Backup players would no doubt welcome the opportunity for more meaningful playing time during which to showcase their talent.

To make things really interesting, lets not require teams to announce their active roster until game time.

And while we’re at it, lets do away with the weekly NFL injury report in which many teams are less than forthcoming anyway.

It would drive coaches crazy, but wouldn’t it be fun for everyone else to head into a late season Vikings-Packers game not knowing if it would be Aaron Rodgers or Tim Boyle under center? Dalvin Cook or Alexander Mattison pounding the rock?

There would certainly be fantasy football implications as well. I’ve honestly never played and don’t know how it all works, but there would have to be some mechanism for participants to replace starters that turn out to be inactive.

Or maybe not?

Lots of details to flesh out with this, obviously, but it won’t start for at least a year and a half.

That should give league officials and players’ union reps plenty of time to negotiate the specifics.

So get on it guys. And you’re welcome!

Tim Ackarman, a regular columnist for the Globe Gazette, lives in Miller.

