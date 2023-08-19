It is difficult to believe summer vacation will soon be over. Wednesday is the first day of school for many. For some of the youngest children, it is the first day of school ever. I have three kids in the Osage Community School District, Wes, Grant and Jasmine. They will be in eighth grade, fifth grade and fourth grade respectively. As would be expected, as the eldest, Wes is dreading school the most, while Jasmine is eagerly awaiting the new year. Grant is somewhere in the middle – he has not grown to begrudge learning things he is not interested in, but he is moving from elementary to middle school, and that can be scary. It is a new building with new challenges.

When I asked what Jasmine was most looking forward to about school, she said simply, “The fun days.” Then she added, “But sometimes I make mistakes and they end up bad days.” I can quote her because she is sitting in my office as I work from home, pulling silly putty into a bracelet to fit around her tiny wrists. She is wearing her Michael Jackson boots with kitty headphones for her Kindle.

When I was a child, my first day of school was kindergarten. Things have changed now, where preschool is the new kindergarten, and each grade has moved forward one year. Preschool is considered the beginning, for better or for worse. I have talked to many teachers who believe students should be allowed to grow up and should not be pushed so hard at such a young age. I am not in charge, therefore my kids out of necessity had to adapt to starting younger.

As well, my school was Wayne of Corydon when I was growing up, and every one of my children attended their first day in the same room I did. We had not moved yet. The ceiling still had the same braided, gray panels, which might once have been white. Looking up when I visited my children was like looking into the past.

For me, unlike Jasmine, the only first day of school I ever looked forward to was kindergarten. I was envious of my older brother and sister for getting to head off to this wonderful, mysterious and alien existence outside of the home. I can only imagine their disdain for my ignorance, but they couldn’t have convinced me it was anything other than joyful. They hinted at school’s true nature – to their minds – and seemed to both revel in and empathize and in a way I was not old enough to grasp. I did not understand the nuance.

My mother sewed my mat that everyone used for their naps. It was red with a raccoon on it, possibly inspired by Ranger Rick. I slept on it every afternoon when the lights went out. Life was good.

All of kindergarten was special to me. I never dreaded a day. The only reason first grade seemed formidable is because in the 1980s they shipped us to a building in the small town of Allerton. It was only one grade in a totally different environment, in a building that is now buried. Or maybe it was cremated. I just know that where there were once swings and teeter totters there is an empty field. The newness of school was beginning to fray, as well – the more I attended, the less unique it seemed. Interpersonal relationships also become more difficult as you age, as we start to recognize our differences. It does not take long for some kids to get mean.

In my home county, elementary school was, and still is, kindergarten through sixth grade. I feel like that is a good cutoff point, but, again, things are different now, since school starts earlier. I am selfish and want to keep my children young for as long as possible. Growing up is bittersweet. There are things we forget as we metamorphose into adults, and I do not want my children to lose their sense of wonder. What is the rush?

Our kindergarten room was a welcoming place. It was the early 1980s and there were no computers. There were, however, cardboard bricks on the north wall we could use to build houses our minds made much bigger than they actually were. Their destruction was just as pleasant, and afterward the bricks were gathered back into their original pile, dormant until the next indoor recess.

One of my fondest memories involved a monarch butterfly. Behind our machine shed, there were milkweed plants, and when I found the monarch it was a simple caterpillar, with four horns and black, white and yellowish stripes. Monarch caterpillars are beautiful in their own right. My parents helped me pluck the caterpillar from its home and place it in a jar filled with milkweed, and I brought it to kindergarten one day. My teacher was Mrs. Johnson. The jar became a fixture in the room that fall. Eventually the caterpillar curled up into a chrysalis. Like us, it was metamorphosing slowly into an adult.

Then, one day, I entered the room and Mrs. Johnson whispered to me and watched the enthusiasm wash over my face. The butterfly had emerged from its chrysalis. How could a caterpillar change from something that crawled, into a butterfly that could float in the air? How was it possible? I knew what was going to happen, but it was no less fantastic. Once the butterfly was ready, we released it from its jar in the field past our playground. I never saw it again.

I have not decided whether to accept my children’s metamorphosis. It’s not a matter of acceptance, per se, as it is an inevitability. Something would be wrong if it didn’t happen. I can’t place my finger on the second hand of a clock and slow it down.

For better or for worse, I’m getting closer to my oldest son’s view of school, which is one of dread. Let’s not rush things. My children will have butterfly wings soon enough, and then they’ll fly away.