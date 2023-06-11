My anniversary was May 31. It went as anniversaries with children go – a supper at a barbeque restaurant and an evening watching “Santa Clarita Diet.”

It was around this time in 2010 when we took our honeymoon to Colorado and Wyoming. We were renting a brick house in Ames while my wife was finishing up her English degree at Iowa State University. In our basement was a dead hamster. I will return to this.

It was my first time flying. I had never seen clouds floating beneath me in their silence. My wife had not flown since her parents won a trip to the Bahamas when she was in high school, and when she went to basic training in Texas for the Air Guard. I took the window seat of the mid-sized jet. We experienced some turbulence along the way from Des Moines to Denver, enough to make you nervous if you did not know it was normal.

Along the way, I had to use the restroom, and while I was there, the cabin began shaking uncontrollably. At first I believed turbulence must feel worse in the bathroom. I found out later from my wife it was a coincidence, and that I just happened to be in there for the worst of it.

A lesson I learned on the drive to Jackson Hole in Wyoming is that insurance for a rental car is not a bad idea. We hit a crow along the way. It was inconvenient for us, but much more inconvenient for the crow, who took out one of our mirrors and died on the roadside. We had to pay for the damage, but my wife got the service fee waived. I would describe one of her personality trains as “determined,” and the rental company’s phone operator found that out the hard way.

At the same time, I got a call from the agency in Ames that handled our landlord’s property. Apparently, while we were away, they found the dead hamster in the basement and did not think it wise to leave animal corpses in cages. However, it was simple forgetfulness, and not of passive-aggressive intent. Much later, the basement of our house flooded, and the rental agency used industrial-strength bleach to clean the mess. The problem was, my wife and newborn son were in the house at the time, and they went by ambulance to the emergency room.

I just remember how indignant the agency was about the hamster, and how unapologetic they were after sending my infant son to the emergency room. I would say things evened out, but that would not be accurate.

Nevertheless, a dead hamster will forever be part of our honeymoon memories.

Jackson Hole is beautiful, navigating its streets by night enchanting, walking under an archway made entirely of antlers. We did not plan accordingly however, and we had to rush back to Colorado to make our reservation at the Stanley Hotel. You need more than one day in Jackson Hole.

The Overlook Hotel in Stephen King’s “The Shining” was based upon the author’s experience in the Stanley Hotel, which is reputedly haunted. When we got there, while my wife was out of our room, I discovered the Stanley has a channel with the movie version of “The Shining” playing 24/7. When Jennifer got back, I told her she wouldn’t believe it – “The Shining” was playing when we got there! Jennifer did not find this amusing. For her, hauntings are nothing to joke about.

We toured the Stanley’s halls in the dead of night. A woman doing the same asked if we were ghosts. I took a digital photo of Jennifer, who did not want one taken and covered her face with both hands. A trick of light perhaps, though Jennifer thought it was more – the lamp behind her appeared to be standing in front of her body. It was definitely odd.

From there, we meandered by highway through the mountains, before returning through the high pass of Rocky Mountain National Park to Grand Lake. At Grand Lake, the only way to see all of the surrounding mountains is to row to the middle.

There, after returning from the panorama back to land, we stood on a dock and watched the precarious cliffs sit completely still – nature in all its sacredness, terror and beauty, but for a moment resting. For a second you see beyond things. My wife was more interested in the immediate reality of us. We are different in that way. A strange thing to disagree about as our marriage began.

In the end, we returned over the pass to Estes Park and watched prairie dogs at the Stanley Hotel one last time, before flying back to the oppressive humidity of Iowa. There, formalities behind us, we finally laid our hamster to rest.