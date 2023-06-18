After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in art – with a graphic design concentration – I went to work for the now-defunct Press Citizen newspaper in Des Moines. At one time, it was the Des Moines Register’s only competition.

It was 1999 – hard to believe that summer was in a different millennium – and I needed a job, preferably in my field even if it did not pay well. And for certain, the Press Citizen did not pay well. I also did not care for my boss at the time. There were worse people, as I would discover, but I was not alone in feeling that way about him. He spent most of the time in his front office, plotting.

Our workspace was basically one large cubicle. The graphic design computers faced a blank wall. The entire building – which is now used to sell RVs – from front to back had no windows until one was cut too high to see anything but clouds. I am not an expert on interior design, but it seemed spiteful, teasing us with a glimpse of the outside world. It couldn’t even be opened for fresh air, though you would have needed a ladder to reach it. It was set high enough none of us could escape.

We took the movie “Office Space” as gospel.

The front section of the building contained individual cubicles, occupied by the sales reps who flitted to and from their advertising customers. I became a good friend with one, a recovering alcoholic whose name was also Jason. I do not believe he ever tired of calling me on the phone and saying, "Hey Jason, this is Jason."

There was no privacy. As opposed to the sales reps’ cubicles, there was nothing to our backs. The sales reps snuck up on us like hunters upon their prey. We designed their ads. Many had terrible handwriting, and we joked that we might find notes written with backward letters in the unintelligible script of a child. But most were good people, except for the weightlifter who sexually harassed everyone regardless of gender. He seemed overly concerned when I grew a goatee.

The publisher’s son was the lead singer of a death metal band called Black Market Fetus. He was well-pierced and wore gauges. In between advertisements, I helped design the cover of one of his albums. In return he gave me the album’s vinyl. Jason and I listened to it on his turntable, and there was a lot of yelling and grunting. Being kind, music is highly subjective.

For a creative profession, there seemed to be a highly repetitive nature to our work. I considered myself lucky however, because I could have been mining or in some other grueling profession, or an indentured servant. As they say, all work is noble. But work is nobler when you get paid what you’re worth.

Laughter helped. I tried to see the humor in everything. You go crazy if you can’t laugh at yourself, and I tried to entertain my coworkers with one liners – one of them described my humor as similar to the “Far Side” comics. I can’t think of anything much more joyful than saying something that makes people laugh. Our work became performance art. It helps to joke about things you don’t like.

We played really ill-planned pranks, like coating a plastic snake with hand soap and stuffing it in a bag of McDonald’s for a graphic designer who was afraid of snakes. A real snake would have been better, but I don’t care for snakes myself, and it was winter anyway.

The editors were situated to our backs, and they had no more privacy than us. They were arranged in a square facing each other. They had their own territories, like Johnston, Ankeny, etc. In undergrad I was also an English minor – I would get my grad degree in creative writing much later as a nontraditional student – yet they never thought to use me as an editor, and I never offered my services. My destiny might have been different if I'd known journalism was simply creative non-fiction.

By the end of my time as a graphic designer at the Press Citizen, around three years after I started, my grandfather had a stroke. He and my father farmed together, and that left half of the partnership disabled. I decided I had had enough of the newspaper business – at least in that capacity – and I gave a month’s notice to leave Des Moines to return to the family farm to help my dad.

I was able to climb that ladder and escape through the Press Citizen’s only window.

Farming was not what I wanted to do for a living, but it gave me a chance to write, to at least give novels a college try. However, my relationship with my father was better than my relationship with literary agents.

The week after leaving the Press Citizen, working in the field east of our house, the baler got plugged, and we had to manually disengage the twine and hay. Bits of alfalfa clinging to sweat, my father asked if I wished I had not left Des Moines. I replied without hesitation, “no.” I could tell he was pleased. While I did not follow him into farming for good, at least we had that moment.

When you cannot make people laugh, at least there are these moments when even in tedium we are free.