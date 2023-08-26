I am writing this column in the middle of chaos. This is intentional. I want to see what happens. My nine-year-old daughter, Jasmine, is watching “We Bare Bears,” a cartoon with heart. My youngest son, Grant, is playing games on his computer, but situated where he is tempted to glance at the TV. Jasmine says she does not want to watch too many episodes, and she then sits next to Grant at a table with child-sized yellow chairs. She busies herself with crafts. My oldest son, Wes, is getting a haircut from my wife. When she is done, it looks like there is a wig on the floor, or some eyeless marsupial.

This was preparation, two days left of summer.

I am in awe of teachers. They are jugglers, except with cats instead of bowling pins. They must be indefatigable. They are not always paid enough. There is a problem when a sports star earns more for a few minutes of one game than a teacher for an entire year. I do not have the solution to that problem. I am a sport fan. I am a bigger fan of teachers, but I spend more time watching athletics than sitting in a classroom with my children.

Education is considered by some a dirty word, and government intervention – which is actually a choice made by the people when they vote – to solve the problem of teachers’ wages and funding for education is philosophically repugnant to those with beliefs conditioned by their environment.

Maybe this is a problem – the difference between what entertainers make compared to teachers – that cannot be solved by personal choice. Or rather, human nature is human nature, and it makes the problem itself unsolvable without some sort of intervention. It would just take a small nudge. I could be wrong, because when you solve one problem, you usually create another, but maybe it takes common sense in the truest sense of the word, the opposite of which is making things complex when what is simple works.

On a side note, in other instances, common sense is improperly viewed as whatever that person believes – for example, it follows that if you believe something different from that person, you lack common sense, in their eyes. In their eyes, it’s easy to have common sense if you’re right.

I have a problem with the use of terms like small government and big government. They are so abstract they are meaningless. When does government become big or small? There is not even an applicable definition. Take for example minimum wage. What makes $8 better or worse than $12? When does it become big government meddling? Does the arrow click at exactly $10.86 or some other randomly generated number, and suddenly government is too big? Since it is in part determined by the voter, does that make voters part of big government? There is an answer to the question of how much or how little workers should be paid in regard to minimum wage. It is just that abstract and poorly defined labels get us no closer to a solution. They are just useless buzz words.

I’m preaching mildly and I must return to the image I presented last week of teachers welcoming students into their classrooms for another beginning. It is a month until autumn. By the time I was a senior in high school, I had had 13 beginnings. For a child – and yes, most 18 year olds are still children, even if they can fight in wars – 13 years is a long time. As you get older, time seems shorter because you have more past experiences to compare with the present – time is relative.

I wrote in my last column about first days. Senior year is our final first day. I got my senior photos taken in the town of Centerville, Iowa. It was fall and I was young. I did not look like an adult. Some of my cousins looked like grownups in the 1980s when they were finishing up high school. For certain students, high school is like prison. I have the most complaints about teachers who turned a blind eye to bullies. That is an emphasis now, which is good. Bullying and being bullied are both dangerous. They can turn deadly. In high school, I did not bully anyone, but in some cases I did not help those who were being bullied. I suppose that made me just as bad. But when you are a kid, it is more difficult to understand nuances. Most bully with words rather than fists. Some of my fellow students did not bully, but they liked to watch.

The last time I came close by definition to bullying someone – I’m not sure it was technically bullying, because it was not consistent over time – I was in junior high, and I did not realize I was doing anything wrong. I was laughing and poking fun at someone who was not as smart as most of the other students. The teacher kept me after class, and it was the best thing that could have happened to me.

Education is important. Empathic education. Neither academic studies nor common sense can completely negate the allure of cruelty. Many of the Nazis were either well educated or salt of the earth.

In short, I worry about my kids. None of them are natural bullies, thank goodness. But they have been bullied, at least to a certain extent. One of my children overcorrects when he is bullied. He does not know how to handle it except to rush headlong against the bully without thought, as though he must compete with the bully. Something along the lines of Nietzsche’s “Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster.” At what point do you become a monster yourself? Education makes that question easier to answer. Let’s encourage it.