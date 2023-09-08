An Alzheimer’s caregiver’s life is extremely challenging, fraught with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows and everything in between. You may find yourself in deep reflection at the end of the day going over myriad things that caused you to lose your patience, become irritable, angry, or even break down in tears.

We asked our Caregivers’ Support Group members, “What gives you or would have given you peace of mind or a lift on any routine day caring for your loved one?

Here are some of their responses:

“Not always mentioning me by name, but, acknowledging me with a smile or a touch, a feeling of acceptance and comfortability with my presence.”

As the disease progresses, your loved one may forget your name, but it is comforting for the caregiver when you realize how relaxed or safe they feel with you because they know you are someone special to them.

“There’s an adult day care in my home town.”

Respite care is a necessary and welcome break for the physical and mental health of the caregiver. The time away from the daily routine of being with their loved one allows the caregiver to address and take care of their own needs.

“She smiled.”

Some days can be so overwhelming that all it takes for the caregiver to have a sense of peace is something as simple as a smile from their loved one.

“There is a greater purpose at work in me than I see or understand. God, help me.”

It is difficult not knowing what lies ahead when faced with a loved one newly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Attending a support group can provide loving and caring feedback on how to handle issues as they arise. A support group can also give you a glimpse into what is coming your way.

“Because my husband died with loving people surrounding him.”

Being with your loved one at the end of their Alzheimer’s journey can be bittersweet. You lost your loved one once already. The second time is the final loss. Having family and friends with you and your loved one can be of immense comfort to you as their caregiver.

“I know I’m truly doing my best to give my partner as good a life as I can.”

There is great comfort and satisfaction in feeling that you are doing your best and being able to recognize that when your head hits the pillow at night.

“The best incidence of peace I experienced was once, having showered my Dad and while dressing him, I started humming a song that we had both played years ago when we were in an orchestra together. He started singing it alone and he sang every word. I could not remember the words, only the tune. It was a beautiful moment in time.”

This comment speaks to the power of music when caring for someone with Alzheimer’s. If your loved one is having a particularly difficult day, you may find it helpful to play some of their favorite music. Your loved one may no longer be able to express themselves, but music may help them enjoy their day.

We would like to thank our support group members who so selflessly gave testimony of their daily life experiences in order to give others a glimpse into their life as an Alzheimer’s caregiver.

Our wish for our support group members and all Alzheimer’s caregivers: May you find in each day moments of peace and comfort while walking beside your loved one as they navigate through their Alzheimer’s journey.

