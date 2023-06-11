On June 10, 1963, President John F. Kennedy spoke realistically and cautiously — yet, boldly and optimistically — about the state of, and future, of America’s foreign policy. Remarkably and tragically, the ideals expressed by the 35th president have largely been either ignored or altogether obliterated in recent years. To him, the ultimate objective of a sound, pro-USA foreign policy wasn’t only peace through strength — as a hero of World War II, he certainly endorsed such — but a truly lasting peace.

Kennedy said, “What kind of a peace do I mean? What kind of a peace to we seek? Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war. Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I’m talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace on Earth that makes life on Earth worth living, the kind which enables men and nations to grow, to hope, and build a better life for their children — not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women — not merely peace in our time, but for all time.”

Kennedy’s speech was timely because the U.S. and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics had just seven months earlier avoided calamity in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Kennedy was a student of history and knew the acceptance of a world of diverse political systems, many undemocratic, was essential to avoiding a new world war.

That aside, however, Kennedy’s points are nonetheless valid, and still hold up — especially his assessment of what then was the reason for world tensions. He said, “The communist drive to impose their political and economic system on others is the primary cause of world tension today.” JFK had not lost his perspective on reality.

One person who listened intently to Kennedy’s words was Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev. Upon receiving a copy of the speech, he immediately instructed Andrei Gromyko, minister of foreign affairs, to begin discussions to ease tensions.

Kennedy’s seeds were about to bear fruit: Soon the hotline was established to provide instant communication between Washington and Moscow. Next, the Test Ban Treaty to limit the radiation in the atmosphere was approved. A joint Soviet-American space flight was proposed, and a possible trip to China in 1965. These ideas were the forerunners of détente.

Say what you want about JFK, he was an original thinker. Kennedy was willing to put forward the American model of a republic to compare with all other forms of government and was willing to accept our diverse world as it is.

Contrast this with the last 30 years of American foreign policy and it’s unending wars of regime change, and ask yourself if the blood and treasure spent are worth it. The years 1953 to 1974 gave America some of he most gifted leadership in foreign affairs — Eisenhower, JFK, and Richard Nixon (a near genius in foreign policy) were towering figures compared to the barren leadership in the past 30 years.

In closing his speech, Kennedy mentioned a sobering fact in the history of the relations between American and Russia: “Almost unique among the major world powers, we have never been at war with each other.”

President Biden, please take note.

JFK’s speech is available on YouTube.