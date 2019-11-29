{{featured_button_text}}

The late Australian-born literary critic and TV personality Clive James may not be as familiar to many people here in the U.S. as he was in his adopted home of Great Britain. I first became acquainted with his barbed wit about 25 years ago when Iowa Public Television presented a PBS documentary series he hosted entitled "Fame in the 20th Century" in which Mr. James showed how the notion of fame evolved from being famous for what one did or accomplished to being famous simply for who one was (i.e., famous for being famous).

I still remember the comment from this series he made about the legendary silent film actor Douglas Fairbanks Sr.:

"He had athleticism like dogs have rabies."

Kevin Young, Sheffield

