Photo2

Homes are shown in ruins a week after Hurricane Dorian hit The Mudd neighborhood in the Marsh Harbor area of Abaco, Bahamas.

 FERNANDO LLANO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I saw aerial photos of the devastation in the Bahamas caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The Democratic presidential candidates have been pledging to curb climate change by transitioning from fossil fuels to wind and solar energy. Several of the candidates plan to eliminate fossil fuels all together in the not to distant future.

I wonder the status of a “Green Bahamas” would be after a Hurricane Dorian? Most certainly all of the solar panels and windmills would’ve been destroyed.

Perhaps the Democratic presidential candidates climate change plans should include a gigantic extension cord run from Florida to the Islands.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

