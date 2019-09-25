Is there climate change? Absolutely, but most of the recent discussion is simply fear mongering.
In the 70's it was a new ice age, in the 80's it was global starvation due to overpopulation, in the 90's it was man-made climate causing Manhattan and other low-lying areas of the world being under water a decade ago. What many doomsayers forget to mention, however, is that there has always been climate change.
For all those who believe in science please go back to your high school science textbooks and look up The Pleistocene Epoch. For the past 250 million years we have been in a glacial (ice age) period. Five times during this period we entered an Interglacial phase where the temperature temporarily climbed above normal. The ice receded and sea levels increased. The last glacial recession started 11,500 years ago and the glaciers are still receding. Sea levels were almost 400 feet lower then, but sea level increases have actually been slower than average for the past century.
Interglacial phases last 20,000-40,000 years. Maybe they were correct in the 70's because we should soon be at the top of the current interglacial phase and headed down the other side, cooling. Three of the many factors that influence this cyclical temporary warming of the earth are the earth's orbit changing, obliquity, the earth's axis changing and solar activity.
You have free articles remaining.
Warming happened regularly during the past 250 million years and there were no fossil fuels being used ... humans didn't exist for most of the Pleistocene Epoch. Yet, like clockwork, the earth warmed then cooled on a regular basis.
If the past 250 million years can be used as a predictor of the future, clean up your down-lined parkas, because you will soon be needing them!
Wayne Allison, Mason City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.