Twice in a recent week, I saw the proportionality used to demonstrate discrimination. One cohort or another makes 69% of the income of some other group and this is then used as a demonstration of purposeful discrimination.
Proportionality does not by itself demonstrate any degree of discrimination. Its use in this way does, however, demonstrate a remarkable degree of ignorance. So much so, in fact, that one wonders if it is not done on purpose.
Proportionality implies discrimination only if other possible factors are controlled.
Women are about 50% of the population, but they buy over 90% of all dresses. Does this imply that men are discriminated against? The statistic may demonstrate a cultural bias, but it tells us nothing about discrimination, or about the motives of women, or the hearts of retailers who advertise and sell dresses.
The world is much more complex than that.
Black women make about 20% less than white women. White men make about 20% less than Asian men. The AAUW compared the salaries of black women to white men, and finding a large difference, loudly proclaimed “injustice.”
If they were truly interested in making a point about wage differentials, why did they not compare black women to Asian men? Why? Because this even larger differential doesn’t fit their narrative.
The world is more complicated than is summed up in charges of purposeful discrimination.
Research can be biased, but we all will be miles ahead by looking at research results instead of opinions. A research report from the Brooking Institute stated that the largest cause of racial income inequality was a lack of “educated black husbands.” The cause of that may be discrimination, but a much more subtle and complicated type than implied by simply looking at proportions.
Salaries since 1973 for men, adjusted for inflation, have not changed. In fact, they may have actually declined. Salaries for women during the same time period have increased by 34%. Last year, the median income for men was reported to be about $53,000. The same sources gave the median income of women nurses as $101,000, and of women engineers of between $89,000 to $94,000. Again, the cause of wage inequality is much more complex and subtle than simply looking at proportions.
A classic case of the complexity of the equality issues can be found in sports. A black 10-year-old has a six times greater chance of becoming a millionaire playing basketball than does a white 10-year-old. Does this imply that NBA coaches discriminate against whites? No. The coaches simply want to win ball games. The large inequality here has nothing to do with non-relevant purposeful discrimination.
Proportionality also violates economic logic. If men and women, for example, produced the same output for an industry, why wouldn’t a “greedy” capitalist fire all the men and hire only women? The unemployed men then would be looking for jobs. Since this would create a surplus of male labor, the “price” of that labor would decline. Over time, if men and women produced the same, they would be paid the same. That is the result of a free market.
Why would a “greedy” capitalist increase his costs and decrease his income by insisting on hiring only the most expensive labor? If this person really was so “greedy,” why would he be willing to lose money simply because of his bias against women? It would make no sense. If there is no difference by gender, then discrimination based on gender is very bad business for a “greedy” employer.
There are obvious exceptions, but the argument that people in general will allow discrimination to override logic, economic realities, and daily experience may make for exciting political theater, but in the real world, it doesn’t reflect reality.
