We live in interesting times. Maybe it has always been this way, but never in the past have so many had such speedy access to information produced by almost anyone. All our “devices” literally scream at us 24/7 with the latest news, insights, and gossip. Much of it is worthless in the long term, but on an hour-to-hour basis, it is made to look so important that we couldn’t purposely not pay attention to it.
However, most of it is unimportant. Click bait, outright distortion, and fake news are ubiquitous. At the same time, there are very important happenings and trends we hardly ever notice.
Several examples: The American business magazine Forbes recently published an article on climate change. It featured an interview with an astrophysicist who is the head of the physics department at a leading university. He reported that his research, and that of others, found that CO2 had a minor effect on global warming. The major cause was the sun. Keep in mind that it is very important to the political ideology associated with climate change that the cause of the warming is CO2, and the cause of rising CO2 levels is human behavior. The article in Forbes was removed and erased almost immediately. The magazine stated that it, “…failed to meet editorial standards.” One wonders what these “standards” must be.
The media and the politicians are almost unanimous in blaming Trump for the negative tone now found in American discourse. Irrespective of your view of Trump, this is a classical propaganda ploy. Trump’s critics have called him almost every negative term in their vocabulary. He has been called crazy, narcissistic, dumb, racist, Hitler, a criminal, jackass, and even accused of being fat. When Trump replies, he is then charged with poisoning the atmosphere.
Next point: Politicians who “serve” for any length of time in Washington almost always retire as multi-millionaires. It doesn’t really matter how wealthy they were when first elected. They also generally retire in a state other than the one which elected them. Where, for example, does Tom Harkin live?
We also hear little about mismanaged government spending. America’s newest aircraft carrier cost $12.9 billion, with $2.4 billion in overruns. It is not fully functional because most of its elevators don’t work, and if ever challenged by a first-world power, such as China, it would be sunk by missiles in the first 30 minutes.
The navy also wanted a new class of destroyers named after Admiral Zumwalt. They planned to buy 32. They increased in cost, and when built, never functioned correctly. It is now estimated that costs have escalated to $7 billion a ship, and the Navy can afford to have only 3 of the planned 32 destroyers.
The F-35 fighter plane project has a consistent pattern of mismanagement. It has not met deadlines and is grotesquely over budget. It cost 30% to 40% more to maintain than the planes it is supposed to replace and current trials have shown that it doesn’t operate properly when required to do what it must do in extreme combat situations.
Mike Fredenburg, in the National Review, cut to the core, “Indeed, in today’s military, successfully expanding a program beyond its initial budget is viewed highly favorably in terms of rank advancement, as well as being valued by defense contractors looking to hire ‘team players’ who can effectively wield influence with their former colleagues on their behalf.”
We are told repeatedly to look to the government for direction, protection, insights and promises of a better life. That is what is promised by the politicians and what we have heard endlessly from the media. Instead, it appears that the government is either unbelievably incompetent or criminally corrupt.
