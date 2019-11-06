In an era of fake news and hyper-political rhetoric, it is easy to assume that negative statements about liberal and socialist proposals are simply opinions or political bombast.
They are not.
There is nothing proposed by today’s politicians and pundits that has not already been tried. From our knowledge of history, human behavior, and economics, we can make rather accurate predictions of the consequences of current proposals.
In fact, we can study and contrast the examples of entire nations: the Soviet Union, East and West Germany, North and South Korea, Central and South American countries that should be prosperous and productive.
Restrictions of freedom, punishing the productive, and “free” services from a strong government have all been tried in numerous ways, in numerous places… and they fail. The exception is found in small groups where everyone is everyone else’s third cousin.
Those ideas re-emerge because of a desire to gain power by promoting victimhood and envy, or by the egotistical belief that those in the past were simply not as smart as we are.
Let’s take a look at a typical liberal value and follow it through.
Income inequality is bad. Therefore, we will use the force of a very
strong government to give everyone the same income. No more rich and
poor. No more have and have-nots. Equality and social justice.
No matter how much you make or even if you work, everyone gets the same income. Government bureaucrats and politicians decide what that income will be. If you make more, you will be taxed down to that level. If you make less, the government will compensate you to that level.
You have free articles remaining.
Would you go to work? Your income is the same whether you do or don’t. Would your doctor go to work? Suppose he is a good person who cares, and shows up every day. Does the person who repairs his X-ray machine go to work? What about the person who cleans the floors and rest rooms?
At this point, the government must force people to supply the needed work. This is not an exaggeration. There was a saying in the old Soviet Union that the people pretended to work and the government pretended to pay them.
If you think about this for a moment, you will also realize that the government would have to own everything. Otherwise, people could use their property to create inequality.
Let’s back off a little. How about just giving everyone “free” health care?
First of all, in the real world, there is no such thing. Ironically, the closest we have to free health care is not provided by the government, but by families, religious individuals and orders, and by employers.
In economics, what happens when there is a high demand for a service and little incentive to supply it? Or, a high demand for a good that is in short supply? This is the situation with “free” health care.
In both cases, the cost (and cost is more than money) skyrockets. In one way or another, these costs must be paid.
Some socially irresponsible people will say they don’t care what it costs others as long as they don’t have to pay. There are numerous problems with this attitude, even though it is encouraged by irresponsible politicians.
First, why would a liberal person who really cares want to encourage a socially damning attitude? Second, those thinking they will get “free” health care… won’t. Money is only one of many costs. Just because something may not cost a person money, does not mean that person is not paying a cost.
There are no perfect systems, but the one created by our nation’s founders came as close as we will find in the real world.
