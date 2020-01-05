Clayson: Six rules for avoiding bad politicians

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rule 4: This is one of my favorites. If a candidate has “a plan” and keeps talking about “the plan” be wary. Having “a plan” means nothing in the real world, except the candidate doesn’t have a clue, or he or she isn’t about to tell you what they really want to do.

Rule 5. Can the candidate talk without using the word “I” multiple times in each paragraph? Anyone who gets serious about running for the President of the United States will have an ego that would fill Iowa several times over. Many times the candidate actually begins to believe their own propaganda, or believe that what they can do if elected is so important that everything else is only secondary.

When they start talking about the jobs they will create, and the harmony they will bring to the nation, walk out; the candidate is either a snake oil huckster, an egomaniac, or in need of stronger meds.

Rule Six: Never ever vote for the candidate who uses the phrase “fair share.” If you wonder why this is a scam, ask the candidate to define it. You will find that they don’t have a clue what the “fair” is in their own statement. They only know that someone else is going to get hit to supply the resources to buy your vote by giving you something at a greatly reduced cost.