Many of the events discussed daily in the media create a disquieting feeling as if some things are not only wrong, but fundamentally wrong.
We don’t discuss fundamentals much. They are obscured by the constant drumbeat of “breaking news” and a fear of being personally attacked.
We believe in equality. I, like most, believe that people should be equal before the law; therefore, I question laws that are justified in the name of equality, which create inequality.
As an example, I do not believe that “hate” crimes should exist. A crime is a crime. Hate crimes assume that a state has a greater interest in protecting certain groups over others, irrespective of their current circumstances. The state does have a legitimate interest in protecting those who are defenseless, like small children, but just because a group is relatively small does not make them children. In fact, some small “protected” groups have more political power than the voters of entire states.
I believe in equality of opportunity. Everyone has the right to run the race, but no one has the right to make all runners run equally, or to mandate that all who run must finish the race at the same time.
I believe in equality. Therefore, I believe that any adjective added to the noun “justice” will eventually produce injustice. Terms like “social justice” or “eco-justice,” other than allowing people a moment of pseudo-morality, will, if implemented, produce injustice.
I have been taught my whole life, by people much better than myself, to treat everyone with kindness and respect. Therefore, I cringe when I hear someone use the word “hate” to describe attitudes and opinions contrary to their own. Throwing terms around like “racist” or proto- and eco- fascist are simply not necessary, and ironically many times demonstrate more intolerance and hate than existed before the accusation.
Finding racists and fascists in today’s America may be possible, but it is much like looking for wolves. Yes, there are some, but unless you go hunting for them, you are unlikely to find many. Those who believe they are everywhere need to step back and re-examine why they hold such a negative view of people and the world.
I believe that there is no need for a battle over rights. This goes to a distinction that few have been taught. Rights in the U.S.
Constitution are referred to as “unalienable.” This means that they cannot be transferred to another person, nor can they be taken away or denied. They are inherent. They are the rights a person has simply because they are alive, not because they were granted by a strong leader or government. You have natural rights unless someone takes them away. Any person on the planet can speak freely unless some government won’t allow it.
A second type of rights are those given to you by a government or a strong leader. These are ultimately political and can be granted only by the government denying the natural rights of others. You have a “right” to housing only if the government has the power to force others to pay for it. The only thing a government can do with natural rights is protect them or rip them away. Governmental rights are typically creations designed to favor one group over another for political ends.
There is no conflict, for example, between the natural right to have religious beliefs and the natural rights that any member of the LGBT “community” has. If everyone is protected within their natural rights, and people are treated with kindness and respect, there is no conflict. There is, and will be, some very nasty conflicts between these groups, if different factions of the nation, including some who will benefit from enmity, insist on making these governmentally created and enforced rights.
