Civil unity must prevail: Letter

Daily Mantra that I read each and every day:

Accept this invitation to join the millions of us so-called ordinary people from every faith, background, race, and tradition as well as those who have no religious tradition at all in awakening to lives that are more wholistic, empathetic, oneness intuned, creative, responsible and spirit-centered than they ever were before.

Until we see ourselves as united to ALL by way of our human race first and then as Republican or Democratic, American or foreign, white or Black, we will never be able to right this ship. Civil unity must take a precedence over jamming our ideals down another's throat and that means for all of us. We owe it to our children to attempt to set this on the proper course.

What made America great was not our own personal wealth as a nation but our civil acts of kindness that we engaged in. Return to that and that will set us up again.

Mark Doebel, Clear Lake

