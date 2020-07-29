Children should go back to school: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Children should go back to school full time.

In 2009 our country was hit with the H1N1(Swine Flu), and according to the CDC there were over 60 million cases in the U.S., and over 275,000 hospitalizations. In contrast, COVID-19 cases only number 4.25 million. Although COVID-19 has resulted in more deaths, the average age of those dying is almost 80 years old with at least one other serious health issue. COVID-19 has only resulted in 30 children under the age of 18 dying (All had other health issues) and few hospitalizations in comparison. The Swine Flu killed many more children (as the flu does every year), and overall hit younger people harder than COVID-19 has.

Studies out of Europe show that there has not been a spike in COVID-19 cases in any of the 22 European countries that have opened school back up. Another survey out of France shows that the 3 European countries that never shut schools down showed that children were at a very low risk to get the virus or transmit it to others (including adults).