Children should go back to school full time: Letter

In 2009, our country was hit with the H1N1(Swine Flu), and according to the CDC there were over 60 million cases in the U.S., and over 275,000 hospitalizations. In contrast COVID-19 cases only number 4.25 million. Although COVID-19 has resulted in more deaths, the average age of those dying is almost 80 years old with at least one other serious health issue. COVID-19 has only resulted in 30 children under the age of 18 dying (All had other health issues) and few hospitalizations in comparison. The Swine Flu killed many more children (as the flu does every year), and overall hit younger people harder than COVID -19 has.

Studies out of Europe show that there has not been a spike in COVID-19 cases in any of the 22 European countries that have opened school back up. Another survey out of France shows that the 3 European countries that never shut schools down showed that children were at a very low risk to get the virus or transmit it to others (including adults).

During the the much more destructive Swine Flu do you remember schools and businesses shut down or mask-wearing mandated? Do you remember the media with constant fear-mongering coverage? Neither do I. After Nov. 3 our economy will start going back to normal as most restrictions are lifted because this is more about the upcoming election than it’s about health and safety.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

