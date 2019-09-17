One of two people hurt in a motorcycle crash near Mitchell last month has died from his injuries.
John Carpenter, 34, died Monday, according to a Facebook post by the Charles City Fire Rescue, where Carpenter is a firefighter.
"The CCFD family mourns the death of one of our own, Firefighter John Carpenter. John was involved in a motorcycle accident late last month. Despite a valiant fight, John succumbed to his injuries Monday, the post reads.
It said Carpenter has been a firefighter since Oct. 16, 2017.
"We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to John's family and friends in this very difficult time."
Carpenter, 34, of Charles City, was the driver of the motorcycle which crashed Aug. 24. His passenger, Ashley Carpenter, 32, was transported by ground ambulance Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash was reported about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of West Main and Commercial streets in Mitchell. Troopers said John Carpenter was negotiating a left curve, lost control and left the roadway. Ashley Carpenter thrown from the bike. The motorcycle then struck multiple trees with the motorcycle landing on top of John Carpenter in the west ditch.
