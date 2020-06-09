Careful editing required in writing about mental illness: Letter

Regarding the story, "Buy a reusable shopping bag at Hy-Vee to support North Iowa NAMI," and this sentence:
NAMI North Iowa is a non-profit organization that provides support, education and advocacy throughout North Iowa on behalf of individuals and families affected by mental illness. The mission of the organization is to raise awareness, educate the public and end stigma.
Take out "end stigma."
Editors, the way to end that prejudice is to personally, editorially, professionally not direct or support in any way those trained to direct it.
Harold A. Maio, retired mental health editor, Ft. Myers, Florida
