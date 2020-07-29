Blodgett: Trump's message is Biden would doom America

Among the 700+ leftist protesters swarming Oakland, California, on July 24, agitators set a courthouse afire, vandalized a police station, and shot fireworks at police officers. They effectuated what a "Black Lives Matter" leader, "Hawk" Newsome, warned of: “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, we will burn down the system.”

Since May, Leftists have destroyed public and private property, looted stores, burned police stations, blocked traffic, bombed courthouses and assaulted victims in multiple states. President Trump ordered U.S. Park Police to prevent a statue of Andrew Jackson from being toppled, and statues of Presidents Grant and Lincoln were defaced. But Lincoln ended slavery, and between 1866 and 1964, no President did more for blacks than Grant. Blacks revered President Teddy Roosevelt, but bureaucrats removed his statue in New York. Princeton University removed Woodrow Wilson’s name from its School of Public Policy. On June 19, malefactors in San Francisco toppled yet another Grant statue. But Democrats are co-opting these vile, Birkenstock Bolsheviks, who want changed the names and logos of rice, pancake mix, cereal, ice cream and pro sports teams.