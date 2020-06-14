Blodgett: Trump is every pollster's worst nightmare

Since the dawn of the TV age, three incumbent presidents were defeated: George Bush (1992); Jimmy Carter (1980) and Gerald Ford, in 1976. In June, 1992, Ross Perot polled 39-31% over President Bush, with Bill Clinton at 25 percent. Clinton was elected four months later, although 57% of the voters opposed him. In June of 1980, Carter led Ronald Reagan by 39-32; Carter led for most of 1980, even in some late October polls. But Reagan handily won, by 10 points in the popular vote, and 489-49 in the Electoral College. In June, 1976, Carter led President Ford by 35 points (62-27) in the respected Harris Survey. Six weeks later, his lead was only 49-38 percent. While Ford led 49-48 in the final Gallup Poll and carried more states, Carter won, 50 to 48% in popular votes, and 297-241 in the Electoral College.
A June 25, 2016, Washington Post/ABC News poll showed Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 12 points: 51-39. So, Trump gambled, wisely ignoring California, Illinois, Oregon, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Washington, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, Virginia, DC, Hawaii and other states where he stood no chance. He focused on Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and other states he ended up carrying. Two days before the election, The Wall Street Journal’s poll showed Mrs. Clinton ahead, by 44-40, with no major polls predicting Trump’s come-from-behind victory. While Hillary won the popular vote, Trump scored 306 electoral votes.
Joe Biden is a risky nominee who first sought the White House during Reagan’s presidency. But unlike Trump, who takes punches well and rebounds, while launching tremendously effective counterattacks, Mr. Biden’s outdated campaign style is inefficacious. In debates, Trump swiftly pivots from defense to offense, landing devastatingly effective blows. Liberals who claim they’re OK with Biden debating him are, at best, delusional and/or dishonest. He’s not nearly as quick on his feet as Trump, and he often exercises very poor judgment. He routinely makes gaffes, followed by apologies - like his preposterous, unforced claim that pro-Trump blacks “ain’t black.” Committing to a female running mate undermines his chances. US Senator Amy Klobuchar or Elizabeth Warren, or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, may cost him some minority support he can’t afford to lose. Klobuchar is almost certainly out of the running now, due to concerns related to her tenure as a Minneapolis prosecutor, while Kamala Harris nets Biden no extra voters. But Stacey Abrams, Warren, or Whitmer could aide Trump-Pence in solidifying ITS base.
With millions of closeted supporters, Donald Trump is a pollster’s nightmare. The wife of a pro-Trump buddy of mine detests this president. During her frequent anti-Trump rants, he nods approvingly, often adding, “I hear ya, sweetie,” or “you sure got that right, honey.” But along with scores of millions of likely voters, he adores Trump’s statements, views and actions. With such fans flying well below the radar, Trump needn’t lead in pre-election polls to prevail. The cognitively-impaired Biden has, at best, an extremely narrow path to victory in the Electoral College – which is Trump’s trump card. Like the late heavyweight boxing champ Muhammad Ali, Donald Trump is a tireless, calculating, self-promoting gut puncher, who brands and baits his rivals before deluding them into an unwarranted level of confidence. Similar to how Ali’s foes succumbed to his “rope-a-dope” strategy, Trump maneuvers his opponents into leaving themselves open to unrelenting, well-aimed, merciless attacks. That’s when, as Hillary learned the hard way, he deftly lands the knockout punch. Democrats should worry, because, as boxing fans know: aging, diminished retreads who try to fight above their weight class rarely succeed.
Todd A. Blodgett served on the White House staff during the Reagan-Bush years and worked for the Republican National Committee and the FBI. Blodgett lives in Clear Lake and can be reached via his website: toddblodgett.us.
