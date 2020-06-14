Blodgett: Trump is every pollster's worst nightmare

Joe Biden is a risky nominee who first sought the White House during Reagan’s presidency. But unlike Trump, who takes punches well and rebounds, while launching tremendously effective counterattacks, Mr. Biden’s outdated campaign style is inefficacious. In debates, Trump swiftly pivots from defense to offense, landing devastatingly effective blows. Liberals who claim they’re OK with Biden debating him are, at best, delusional and/or dishonest. He’s not nearly as quick on his feet as Trump, and he often exercises very poor judgment. He routinely makes gaffes, followed by apologies - like his preposterous, unforced claim that pro-Trump blacks “ain’t black.” Committing to a female running mate undermines his chances. US Senator Amy Klobuchar or Elizabeth Warren, or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, may cost him some minority support he can’t afford to lose. Klobuchar is almost certainly out of the running now, due to concerns related to her tenure as a Minneapolis prosecutor, while Kamala Harris nets Biden no extra voters. But Stacey Abrams, Warren, or Whitmer could aide Trump-Pence in solidifying ITS base.

With millions of closeted supporters, Donald Trump is a pollster’s nightmare. The wife of a pro-Trump buddy of mine detests this president. During her frequent anti-Trump rants, he nods approvingly, often adding, “I hear ya, sweetie,” or “you sure got that right, honey.” But along with scores of millions of likely voters, he adores Trump’s statements, views and actions. With such fans flying well below the radar, Trump needn’t lead in pre-election polls to prevail. The cognitively-impaired Biden has, at best, an extremely narrow path to victory in the Electoral College – which is Trump’s trump card. Like the late heavyweight boxing champ Muhammad Ali, Donald Trump is a tireless, calculating, self-promoting gut puncher, who brands and baits his rivals before deluding them into an unwarranted level of confidence. Similar to how Ali’s foes succumbed to his “rope-a-dope” strategy, Trump maneuvers his opponents into leaving themselves open to unrelenting, well-aimed, merciless attacks. That’s when, as Hillary learned the hard way, he deftly lands the knockout punch. Democrats should worry, because, as boxing fans know: aging, diminished retreads who try to fight above their weight class rarely succeed.