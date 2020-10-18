Blodgett: Nomination fight over Barrett will benefit Trump

The nasty fight over Judge Amy Barrett’s nomination to the US Supreme Court isn’t merely divisive and contentious; it’s exposed the stark divide between Red and Blue states, with flailing Democrats trying, desperately, to defeat her. But 25 times during presidential election years, presidents have sent the Senate Supreme Court nominations; 21 were confirmed. In the presidential election years of 1912, 1916, 1932 and 1940, presidents Taft, Wilson, Hoover and Franklin Roosevelt, while up for re-election, collectively submitted five Supreme Court nominees. All were confirmed. However, in the presidential election year of 1992, then-Senator Joe Biden said that then-President George H.W. Bush shouldn’t even attempt to fill any potential Supreme Court vacancies. But Mr. Biden, as vice president, reversed himself, after the Obama-Biden administration nominated Judge Merrick Garland to replace associate Justice Antonin Scalia. The Senate’s denial of a hearing and vote was fully constitutional. As well, in 2016, the presidency and Senate were controlled by opposing political parties, but now, that’s not the case. Then, voters elected Donald Trump while re-electing the GOP Senate majority – which, in 2018, they enlarged. Had Democrats controlled the Senate in 2016, Garland would’ve been confirmed; were Hillary Clinton president today, she’d have chosen Ginsburg’s successor, in my view.
In 2016, Biden advocated “filling a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year … even a few months before a presidential election” - directly contradicting his 1992 position. Now, Biden has flipped, again. Several justices appointed by Republican presidents, from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush, strayed from conservative ideology and GOP doctrine. Ike deeply regretted naming Earl Warren and Bill Brennan to the Supreme Court; Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and both Presidents Bush, all thought they’d named conservatives. But many rulings of Justices O’Connor, Blackmun, Kennedy, Souter, Powell, Brennan, Stevens, Burger and Roberts disappointed them. That’s not been problematic for Trump, whose judicial choices have mostly ruled to his liking. In his 1984 re-election campaign, Ronald Reagan emphatically hammered away on judicial philosophy, frequently stressing the need for conservative judges. He demolished his opponent, ex-VP Walter Mondale, by 49 states to 1. Yet, Biden, Ted Kennedy, and other Democrats torpedoed his Supreme Court nomination of the brilliant, eminently qualified Judge Robert Bork. At Judge Barrett’s Oct. 12 hearing, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris weren’t merely offensive; they ranted like some vicious brawlers in a dive bar, who ambushed and sucker punched their victims.
The Bork fiasco commenced these inane brawls over GOP Supreme Court picks. But in 2013, Democrats who controlled the Senate changed the rules, in order to pack the DC Circuit with leftist judges. This provocation exacerbated hostilities, leading to the present putridity. But Donald Trump, by listing his prospective judges in 2016, energized conservative activists, motivated donors and netted votes. The fight over Barrett will feature jacked-up spending, unprecedented GOTV (Get-Out-The-Vote) efforts, single-issue advocacy, and partisan organizing. However, the prominence of highly galvanizing issues (judicial overreach, law-and-order, border control, right-to-Life, the Second Amendment, affirmative action, the Rule of Law, victims’ rights, textualism, support for the police and Voter ID) will net more, overall, more votes for Trump-Pence. That’s because most of the likely voters who respond enthusiastically to such issues consistently prefer President Trump’s positions. Worse yet for Biden-Harris: these voters reside, disproportionately, in the swing states of North Carolina, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Arizona – where this election will be decided. Electorally speaking, Judge Barrett’s confirmation process helps Trump.
Todd Blodgett, the author of “Republican Crackhead,” lives in Clear Lake, and can be reached via his website, toddblodgett.us.
