Blodgett: Nomination fight over Barrett will benefit Trump

The nasty fight over Judge Amy Barrett’s nomination to the US Supreme Court isn’t merely divisive and contentious; it’s exposed the stark divide between Red and Blue states, with flailing Democrats trying, desperately, to defeat her. But 25 times during presidential election years, presidents have sent the Senate Supreme Court nominations; 21 were confirmed. In the presidential election years of 1912, 1916, 1932 and 1940, presidents Taft, Wilson, Hoover and Franklin Roosevelt, while up for re-election, collectively submitted five Supreme Court nominees. All were confirmed. However, in the presidential election year of 1992, then-Senator Joe Biden said that then-President George H.W. Bush shouldn’t even attempt to fill any potential Supreme Court vacancies. But Mr. Biden, as vice president, reversed himself, after the Obama-Biden administration nominated Judge Merrick Garland to replace associate Justice Antonin Scalia. The Senate’s denial of a hearing and vote was fully constitutional. As well, in 2016, the presidency and Senate were controlled by opposing political parties, but now, that’s not the case. Then, voters elected Donald Trump while re-electing the GOP Senate majority – which, in 2018, they enlarged. Had Democrats controlled the Senate in 2016, Garland would’ve been confirmed; were Hillary Clinton president today, she’d have chosen Ginsburg’s successor, in my view.