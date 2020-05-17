Blodgett: It's time to make China's despots pay

China’s sociopathic leaders knew, in 2019, that the deadly coronavirus had spread out of control and lied about it. Their devilry included silencing the doctor who warned about its lethality, falsely blaming U.S. military personnel, and banning INTERNAL travel to and from the Wuhan province, while allowing Chinese citizens to leave China -- knowing they’d spread COVID-19 worldwide. According to respected economists, worldwide and US losses are $6 trillion, and $3 trillion, respectively. The state of Missouri has sued China for unleashing COVID-19, covering it up, pressuring the World Health Organization to white-wash their culpability, cruelty, and other proven transgressions. However, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act allows China to disregard any pro-US ruling by the International Court of Justice.
When the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 ruled China’s construction of artificial islands in the South China Sea violated international law, a PRC (Peoples’ Republic of China) spokesman called the judgment, “nothing more than a piece of paper.” But U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has jurisdiction over some other paper: the $1.1 trillion of PRC-owned US Treasury bonds, which can be invalidated with a few keyboard strokes. China’s selfish leaders will howl, but since when has letting a bully have his way ever kept him from picking more fights? Such payback is inspired by "Dirty Harry" – when Clint Eastwood confronts a violent thug, chambers a round, and warns, “Go ahead; make my day.” Well, a great way to make America’s day is making China pay. Those bonds, once invalidated, can be used for toilet paper – of which the Chinese need all they can get. China settles debts in similar fashion.
In 2016, they confiscated a port in Sri Lanka, when Sri Lanka owed China $1 billion it didn’t repay. The most strategically vital U.S. military base in Africa is in Dhibouti, where the PRC plans to take title to the important Doraleh Container Terminal. What international financiers call “Debt Trap Diplomacy” is, for China, standard procedure. In 2018, the PRC and Chinese investors nearly bought the Chicago Stock Exchange. Fortunately for Americans, President Trump’s Securities & Exchange Commission chairman, Jay Clayton, blocked them. Of the USSR’s leaders, Ronald Reagan said, “the only morality they recognize … is the right to commit any crime, to lie, to cheat.” He called Communism “the evil empire,” the remnants of which China’s callous leaders now personify. To not retaliate could invite, and will likely guarantee, further Sino-instigated trouble. Sadly, American politicians of both parties foolishly allowed China to gain footholds here, which the Trump administration wants to reverse. Decades ago, Donald Trump presciently warned of what the Chi-Coms were perpetrating, which now is indisputable.
These greedy, insensate Chi-Coms – proven liars and thieves - don’t care that civilized people are livid that their troglodyte diet may well have caused COVID-19, say some respected public health experts. These barbaric, deceitful despots encourage and authorize the illegal production, distribution and sale of counterfeit versions of patented intellectual property, and other trademarked and copyrighted US products. They’re not like the kindly, hardworking Asian owners of dry cleaning establishments, and restaurants, or BONANZA’s "Hop Sing" - the Cartwright family’s loyal Chinese cook, on the Ponderosa. They’re also nothing like the courtly, respectful TV detective, Charlie Chan. No, these conniving kingpins are more like Hitler’s calculating Asian comrades who, during World War II, unremorsefully tortured to death American soldiers and sailors. Clearly, fairness, morality, and common sense fully justify making these noxious malefactors pay up. As the popular, highly esteemed American philosopher, Larry the Cable Guy, says, “Git ‘er done.”
Todd A. Blodgett served on the White House staff during the Reagan-Bush years and worked for the Republican National Committee and the FBI. Blodgett lives in Clear Lake and can be reached via his website: toddblodgett.us.
