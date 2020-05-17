Blodgett: It's time to make China's despots pay

In 2016, they confiscated a port in Sri Lanka, when Sri Lanka owed China $1 billion it didn’t repay. The most strategically vital U.S. military base in Africa is in Dhibouti, where the PRC plans to take title to the important Doraleh Container Terminal. What international financiers call “Debt Trap Diplomacy” is, for China, standard procedure. In 2018, the PRC and Chinese investors nearly bought the Chicago Stock Exchange. Fortunately for Americans, President Trump’s Securities & Exchange Commission chairman, Jay Clayton, blocked them. Of the USSR’s leaders, Ronald Reagan said, “the only morality they recognize … is the right to commit any crime, to lie, to cheat.” He called Communism “the evil empire,” the remnants of which China’s callous leaders now personify. To not retaliate could invite, and will likely guarantee, further Sino-instigated trouble. Sadly, American politicians of both parties foolishly allowed China to gain footholds here, which the Trump administration wants to reverse. Decades ago, Donald Trump presciently warned of what the Chi-Coms were perpetrating, which now is indisputable.