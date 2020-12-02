Blodgett: Is Trump's second term coming in 2024?

Every GOP presidential nominee since 1992 has lost the popular vote, although both Presidents Bush won it once. Of the three Republican presidents immediately preceding George W. Bush, two (Gerald R. Ford and Bush Sr.) lost as incumbents. Of the seven incumbents defeated since 1892, only ONE - Jimmy Carter - was a Democrat.
But no presidential candidate has EVER won as many total votes as Donald Trump: 136,666,848, in two elections. Moreover, Trump’s record isn’t merely because America is more populous than ever; until Barack Obama’s 2012 victory, Richard Nixon had held the record for collective presidential votes since 1972. While Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 and 2020, scores of millions of Americans believe that evidence substantiates their suspicion that Trump was cheated.
One defeated president reclaimed the White House: Grover Cleveland. But the president who Trump should emulate is Ronald Reagan. After losing campaigns for the Republican nomination in 1968 and 1976, Reagan, in early 1977, created a PAC (Political Action Committee) called "Citizens for the Republic." CFTR published a monthly newsletter, funded Reagan’s extensive travel, employed 16 staffers who ensured Reagan’s high visibility, and contributed to GOP candidates. Reagan resumed the five-minute, daily radio commentaries and weekly newspaper column he began in 1975, and shelved while running for president. Between May 1977 and November 1979, when he announced his third candidacy, Reagan was in Iowa 20-plus times. On approximately 10 such occasions, I met with Reagan in Des Moines, Waterloo, Davenport and Ames. While campaigning for Roger Jepsen – who ousted US Senator Dick Clark, in 1978 – Reagan told me that by assisting candidates for governor and both houses of Congress, “in umpteen states,” he earned their loyalty and could benefit from their contacts and organizations.
On Nov. 9, President Trump authorized the creation of a PAC called "SAVE AMERICA." This will maintain his status as an activist ex-president (or, perhaps, the president-in-waiting?) like none other.
On Inauguration Day 2025, Trump will be 78 years old; the same age Biden is now. Joe Biden will be 82. Trump, like Reagan, looks, moves and acts 15-plus years younger than his actual age. Other, decisive factors will help Trump. In the last pre-election survey taken by Gallup, 94 percent of Republicans approved of Trump’s performance. Among conservatives, Trump’s pre-election approval was 97 percent. Not even Reagan enjoyed such incredible ratings.
So, is Trump already planning a comeback? Keep in mind that from the time Reagan lost to Ford, in August of 1976, he never stopped running. In my view, neither will Mr. Trump. The 2024 nomination is basically his for the taking, as no other GOP contender will be able to claim a proven ability to win a nationwide election. His Twitter account features, astoundingly, 88.9 million followers; he won’t need to buy ads to make news. Potential GOP rivals likely won’t even run, knowing they’d lose, and will wish to keep alive any future prospects.
Donald Trump is the straight-talking, no-nonsense, up-front president most Americans always wanted, but some underappreciated; he’s also the most popular chief executive ever to be defeated.
It’s near certain that Biden-Harris will scare, and anger, scores of millions of likely voters. Their radical agenda will prove extraordinarily unpopular and fuel significant backlash. As such inevitable mayhem and ineptitude unfolds, Donald Trump will be watching, waiting, and ready. Those who dismiss his chances, or who’d be surprised if he runs and wins again, probably include many whom were shocked that he retired Hillary Clinton.
Todd Blodgett, the author of “Republican Crackhead,” lives in Clear Lake and can be reached via his website, toddblodgett.us.
