Blodgett: Is Trump's second term coming in 2024?

Every GOP presidential nominee since 1992 has lost the popular vote, although both Presidents Bush won it once. Of the three Republican presidents immediately preceding George W. Bush, two (Gerald R. Ford and Bush Sr.) lost as incumbents. Of the seven incumbents defeated since 1892, only ONE - Jimmy Carter - was a Democrat.

But no presidential candidate has EVER won as many total votes as Donald Trump: 136,666,848, in two elections. Moreover, Trump’s record isn’t merely because America is more populous than ever; until Barack Obama’s 2012 victory, Richard Nixon had held the record for collective presidential votes since 1972. While Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 and 2020, scores of millions of Americans believe that evidence substantiates their suspicion that Trump was cheated.

One defeated president reclaimed the White House: Grover Cleveland. But the president who Trump should emulate is Ronald Reagan. After losing campaigns for the Republican nomination in 1968 and 1976, Reagan, in early 1977, created a PAC (Political Action Committee) called "Citizens for the Republic." CFTR published a monthly newsletter, funded Reagan’s extensive travel, employed 16 staffers who ensured Reagan’s high visibility, and contributed to GOP candidates. Reagan resumed the five-minute, daily radio commentaries and weekly newspaper column he began in 1975, and shelved while running for president. Between May 1977 and November 1979, when he announced his third candidacy, Reagan was in Iowa 20-plus times. On approximately 10 such occasions, I met with Reagan in Des Moines, Waterloo, Davenport and Ames. While campaigning for Roger Jepsen – who ousted US Senator Dick Clark, in 1978 – Reagan told me that by assisting candidates for governor and both houses of Congress, “in umpteen states,” he earned their loyalty and could benefit from their contacts and organizations.