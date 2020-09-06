Blodgett: Harris will hurt, not help, Biden campaign

President Trump says that voters who want tax hikes, underfunded police, open borders, firearms confiscated and illegal aliens harbored -- and provided with free health care -- and reparations for the descendants of slaves, should support Biden-Harris. He’s right: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris DO oppose Trump’s vigorous anti-illegal alien efforts and favor taxpayer-funded health care for illegals.

Biden will raise taxes and appoint ex-Congressman Beto O’Rourke “to take care of the gun problem.” O’Rourke said, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take away your AR-15, your AK-47.” By promising to make O’Rourke ”the one who leads this effort,” Biden, in my view, will lose Iowa, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona and perhaps Michigan.

Harris favors issuing executive orders to confiscate firearms if Congress refuses, and told Al Sharpton she favors reparations. Months ago, she labeled Mr. Biden a racist and sexual predator, but now portrays herself as tough on crime – despite an anti-police record which proves otherwise. While she was San Francisco’s district attorney in 2004, a criminal gunned down police officer Isaac Espinoza. Even California’s leftist US Sen. Diane Feinstein and San Francisco’s Chief of Police Heather Fong, wanted Espinoza’s killer executed. Fong said that Harris’s refusal to seek the death penalty in this case insulted officers who “risk their lives for the sake of the public’s safety.” Infuriated cops who HAD supported Ms. Harris felt betrayed; even today, some San Francisco law enforcement officers won’t forgive her. She weakly claimed that capital punishment discriminated against minorities. But irrespective of race, Liberals effectively favor forcing taxpayers to keep alive the killers of innocent victims - despite the exorbitant costs.