Bishop needs to revise policy on tubal sterilizations in North Iowa

After serving two years as the solo obstetrician at the Army's Primary Helicopter School's Beach Army Hospital at Ft. Wolters, Texas, my family moved to Mason City in January 1965. I joined Drs. Hanson and Kapke at Park Clinic. Back then, most of our deliveries were performed at Memorial Hospital. There were no problems in performing tubal sterilization procedures after Cesarean Section, or post partum tubal sterilizations at Memorial. If patients were delivered at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, they would be transferred to Memorial Hospital by ambulance for a post partum sterilization. No tubal sterilizations would be performed after a Cesarean Section at Mercy.
When North Iowa Medical Center was built, the same policy was followed. For several years, the possibility of merging the two institutions was considered. With all the advancements in medicine, it made sense to have one well equipped Maternity unit. The main hang up was the tubal sterilization policy at Mercy. Finally, it is my understanding that the bishop felt that it was a sin to perform tubal sterilizations, but, it was a greater sin to require the patients desiring tubal sterilizations at the time of Cesarean Section, to have a second operation, in a different hospital and community.
Now, I understand when there is a choice of hospitals in a community, that tubal sterilizations could be restricted to the "other" hospital. However, when there is only one hospital, then the "greater sin" attitude should be followed. This approach is not only best for the patient, it gives the obstetrician full range of practicing medicine. Restricting an obstetrician's ability to practice medicine ethically will reduce the possibility of maintaining our obstetrical staff and possibly cause current physicians to leave. It is hoped the bishop will revise his edict. I'm sure that those physicians who have been through this before would be willing to serve on the bishop's committee.
Gene M. Kuehn, Mason City
