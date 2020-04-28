Being in a visitor-restricted hospital isn't fun: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How to survive almost eight days in the visitor-restricted hospital. Well, let me tell you ... It ain't easy.

I was admitted to Mercy One Hospital on Thursday, April 16, not knowing that I would be there for almost eight days. I was not aware that I was a candidate for heart surgery. As I entered I thought I would surely be home that night. However, things soon became apparent that I most certainly would not. I left my husband at the front door.

Then the nightmare began. It was the indecision whether to go with angioplasty or open heart that was the worst. If it wasn't for the doctors and nurses that attended me it would have been a sad tale. I was kept busy but at home my husband and children were going through unspeakable distress not being able to join me and talk it over, so to speak. For me it was the caring of the nurses, Holly Wiseman, Ashley Feel, 'Rey' Paulino that kept me cheerful and sane. There also was Tanya, Hanna and Courtney and a host of others that I did not get names for that were truly God's angels on 6West.