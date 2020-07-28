Be more like Virginia, Iowa: Letter

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

We moved from Mason City four years ago to Loudoun County, Virginia, to be near our son. Loudoun County is just outside Washington, D.C. and big with well over 400,000 people.

When the pandemic hit, Loudoun County initially reported around 600 cases/day. Our governor mandated masks and social distancing. Nearly everyone in Loudoun County follows these rules to the letter. Today, we report about 35 cases/day. Maybe Iowa could learn something from our health practices.