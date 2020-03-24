Arena debt will fall on taxpayers: Letter

Uh-oh! It looks like “Murphy’s Law” has struck the Hockey Arena. It goes like this: regardless of how well you are organized and how well you pay attention to detail, sometimes obstacles get in the way of those plans being a success. After 6 long years of planning, promoting, and persuading the taxpayers that a city owned multi-purpose arena will save downtown Mason City, the startling threat of a coronavirus attack has “ground everything to a screeching halt,” conceivably until next year.
So how will the City Council generate a revenue stream to cover the debt service payment of $865,695? The mall owner still hasn’t paid all his property taxes, so that obstructs using Tax Increment Financing proceeds. Should the multi-purpose arena remain closed indefinitely and not generate a revenue stream from “Local Option Sales Taxes,” there will be no money to pay on the debt. Finally, until the hotel project is built and generates a revenue stream from sales taxes, plus local and state hotel/motel taxes, where will the debt service money come from? GUESS WHO!!
Lionel Foster, Mason City
