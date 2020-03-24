Arena debt will fall on taxpayers: Letter

Uh-oh! It looks like “Murphy’s Law” has struck the Hockey Arena. It goes like this: regardless of how well you are organized and how well you pay attention to detail, sometimes obstacles get in the way of those plans being a success. After 6 long years of planning, promoting, and persuading the taxpayers that a city owned multi-purpose arena will save downtown Mason City, the startling threat of a coronavirus attack has “ground everything to a screeching halt,” conceivably until next year.