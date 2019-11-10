We are veterans, they say that we make up 2 percent of our population. For almost 250 years we have served and defended our country and its people.
For so many of us we have seen the horrors of war which most have tried to buy in their souls; tears are shed in the dark as we remember those friends and comrades we have lost and sacrifices made. The cost has been extremely high, we have filled foreign cemeteries with those who made the supreme sacrifice.
The Greatest Generation gave the most and deserve our thanks, they are almost gone now. The following generations have served just as heroically with courage and fortitude and as steadfastly as those before them.
We join together to remember and honor those who have served and been lost, we try to help each other and our communities. This is a time to remember and thank those 2 percent for the lives we have and for our country they protect and serve. Too often the 98 percent forget what it took to make and sustain this great country of ours.
I do not know who to attribute this quote to, but please embrace it: "Dear Lord, lest I continue my complacent way, help me to remember somewhere out there a soldier died today. As long as there be war, then I must ask and answer, 'am I worth dying for?'"
Steven Howell, Post 101 Commander of the American Legion
