Are Senate Democrats really Christians?: Letter
Are Senate Democrats really Christians?: Letter

The US Senate Democrats just voted to block legislation to protect unborn children after 20 weeks of pregnancy in a 53-44 vote.

A second bill, which would have ensured medical care for babies born during an attempted abortion failed 56-41. Both bills had a majority support, but lacked the required 60 votes to advance. There are only seven countries in the world that allow abortions at the 20-week period, including China and North Korea, and the United States should not be in that club.

I wonder how many of these Democrats who voted against protecting God’s most innocent and vulnerable children consider themselves to be Christians?

Pat Ropella, Mason City

