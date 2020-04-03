Anything to win an election: Letter

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

When President Trump formed a task force of medical experts in January to combat the coronavirus, Democrats said he didn’t know what he was doing.

When he restricted flights from China and stepped up airport security of arriving passengers, they called his actions racist. Now they’ve changed their tune and are saying he didn’t act quick enough. Anything to win an election, right?