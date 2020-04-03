You are the owner of this article.
Anything to win an election: Letter
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus Thursday in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

When President Trump formed a task force of medical experts in January to combat the coronavirus, Democrats said he didn’t know what he was doing.

When he restricted flights from China and stepped up airport security of arriving passengers, they called his actions racist. Now they’ve changed their tune and are saying he didn’t act quick enough. Anything to win an election, right?

I’m wondering what’s worse, coronavirus, or Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Pat Ropella, Mason City

