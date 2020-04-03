Anything to win an election: Letter

When President Trump formed a task force of medical experts in January to combat the coronavirus, Democrats said he didn’t know what he was doing.
When he restricted flights from China and stepped up airport security of arriving passengers, they called his actions racist. Now they’ve changed their tune and are saying he didn’t act quick enough. Anything to win an election, right?
I’m wondering what’s worse, coronavirus, or Trump Derangement Syndrome?
Pat Ropella, Mason City
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.