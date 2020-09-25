Addressing climate change crucial to our existence: Letter

No matter what your ethnicity, religious/non-religious affiliation or where on this beautiful planet you live, we all have many things in common; the desire to live in a peaceful place, have a family, be able to feed them, own a home, have a job, affordable health care, breathe fresh air and have some money left to purchase some type of pleasure. At this point there are two major roadblocks: humans and their contributions to our changing climate, as well as COVID-19.

August 2020 is now officially the hottest August on record and 2020 will no doubt be the hottest year on record globally. Our news feeds are focused mainly on our country, but globally the earth is at a dangerous tipping point and to reverse it will take many years. Our food chain: farming, fishing, ecosystems, air quality and much more depend on a healthy planet. A record high temperature of 100.4 degrees was recorded (June 30) this year in Siberia. As the permafrost melts scientists believe more unknown viruses will be released. Eventually humans and other planetary animals may no longer be able to exist in this environment. As we watch these global disasters, I think about the pain being suffered by those who have lost all the above mentioned, along with their right to “Life, Liberty and their pursuit of happiness.” This is a global problem and it needs global attention more than ever. We all can do better, so get involved. There are many organizations interested in teaching and informing you, Mason City Citizens Climate Advocates is one, email Don Hofstrand at dhof0613@gmail.com for more information.