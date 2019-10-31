{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to express my support for Paul Adams for city council. Paul is the right candidate to continue to move Mason City forward in revitalizing the downtown area and attracting new employers to our community. He has a vision for the future and has shown he can work successfully with community leaders to get things accomplished. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Paul Adams on Election Day.

Abby Donald, Mason City

