Paul Adams never waivers. Day in and day out Paul is thinking of what is needed to continue to make Mason City thrive while taking care of his family. His constant positive attitude towards growth in the city shines through and through. His grace, professionalism and drive is just what we need. Paul has proved this time and time again. Please strongly consider re-electing Paul for another term, you will not be disappointed.
Thank you Paul for all of your hard work! We look forward to your successes.
Erica Elwood, Mason City
