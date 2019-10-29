{{featured_button_text}}
I have voted early for Paul Adams for Councilman At Large in the upcoming city election. Paul is dedicated to Mason City and its future. He approaches issues such as the River City Renaissance Project by careful analysis and pertinent questioning. He has helped with our climate change problem with his vote for the solar energy project for the city. Paul has supported the development of large and small businesses, such as the new Bushel Boy plant, the expansion of Kraft, and Talon Housing Development.

Paul has supported our city Active Living & Transportation Commission, as we work on further development of our bicycle and pedestrian trail system, as well as other efforts to promote safe and healthy living in Mason City.

Paul is always open and available for questions, comments and discussion. I know that he will continue to develop a bright future for Mason City.

I urge all Mason City residents to vote for Paul in the upcoming election, either early at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse or on November 5 at your assigned polling place.

Steven Schurtz, Mason City

