Abortion reminiscent of '1984:' Letter

I write this letter specifically about the killing of babies in America.

Each hour in our time zones, babies lose their rights to live.

Think of that, will you.

There was an episode of "The Twilight Zone" in which there was a system of government that resembled George Orwell's "1984." Here is a flash for all, 1984 has come.

The babies are sacrificed to the god Moloch.

For those who are naive, the Holy Bible says that the innocent baby is sacrificed to the god of Moloch. Are we that much removed from them, the Canaanites who God destroyed for their heinous practice?

Russell McAfee, Clear Lake

