A prayer for the families of the four officers in George Floyd's death: Letter

The killing of George Floyd has taken on a life of its own. How many times have we all read and witnessed via video the horrible events of that day in Minneapolis when the officer continued to hold his knee on the neck of this man. It was well reported as well it should be.

But what about the unread story we never have heard about. I am talking about the families of these 4 officers whose lives have changed at that moment. We are not told if any of these officers were married or had children but we do know that each had a mother and father who, up to this moment, were proud of their sons. Now life has turned around completely for all of them Has there been any compassion shown them? The Floyd family has had enormous amounts of attention and love shown towards them, as well they should have. But we should not forget the families who saw their loved ones go to work that morning and never in their wildest dreams thought such could happen to their family.