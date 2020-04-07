A note of gratitude: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to say "thank you" for all the doctors and nurses on the front line.

Thank you to all the drivers that deliver our groceries, to the employees that stock the shelves, to all the delivery persons, to all the pharmacy staff, police and fire departments, and others too many to mention. I would like to start a "THANK YOU" appreciation.

It would be super if all of us could put a "THANK YOU" notice on our doors, in our windows where ever some one can see it as our way of showing our gratitude to all the people putting their lives for us to help us survive.

THANK YOU

Bill White, Mason City

