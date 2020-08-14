You have permission to edit this article.
A little perspective, please: Letter
A little perspective, please: Letter

NIACC return to learn

Signs can be seen through out the parking lot of NIACC, alerting staff, students, and visitors that the use of masks on campus is mandatory.

 Lisa Grouette

When we are inundated with daily COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, it is easy to get inured to the growing numbers. Stalin once said, “A single death is a tragedy, a million deaths is a statistic.”

Last week we remembered the two bombs that ended WWII. Somewhere between 140,000 and 160,000 people died instantly. In terms of human deaths, a staggering number! We have now surpassed 160,000 COVID deaths. Regardless of the party to which you belong, it is also a tragedy that protecting yourself and others has become political! I blame both sides, but this should have never been political. Economic and school openings are very difficult problems. I see both sides of the arguments. I have a daughter-in-law who’s a teacher and four grandchildren in school. These are tough issues, but should have been decided only on the education, economic, and health consequences, never on politics. Deciding to protect yourself and others is about health and health only. Protect yourself, your family, your friends, and total strangers. 160,000 deaths is not a statistic, it’s 160,000 single tragedies of people just like us.

Walter Bate, Mason City

