What do you do for a child who is struggling to connect to a new school? When Charlie moved to the area, his mother watched as her outgoing, gregarious little boy became withdrawn, stop enjoying school, and struggle to make friends. She knew Charlie needed someone positive in his life, so she reached out to United Way’s Partner Program, Bridges Mentoring.

Charlie met his mentor and began to come out of his shell. He had another adult in his life that cared for him. This is just one example of how positive change is happening because we come together, united, to help those in need.

For 95 years, United Way of North Central Iowa has worked across our community, partnering with nonprofits, businesses, government, and volunteers to take on the most daunting problems.

United Way of North Central Iowa officials and supporters attend the annual campaign kickoff event at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Center.

Every day in our community, people are struggling to make ends meet, struggling with domestic abuse and struggling to succeed. Nearly 20% of our region’s children do not have enough food to eat, greatly inhibiting their ability to learn at school. Over 30% of our region struggle to make ends meet, and 7,000 seniors struggle to keep the lights on.

We know that to overcome the issues we face as a community we must work together to find creative and long-lasting solutions. By offering a hand up, not a handout, do we inspire a different direction. No one person, no one agency can tackle today’s biggest problems and that is why we must "Live United."

I invite you to join us, as we work together to create change. When you donate to United Way of North Central Iowa, your donation joins together to support much-needed services, right here in the counties of Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth.

We are stronger.

Jen Arends, CEO, United Way of North Central Iowa

