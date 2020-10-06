10 reasons to elect Joe Biden: Letter

Top 10 reasons to vote for Biden:

1. Electing Joe Biden will save tens of thousands of lives. His pandemic plan is based on sound science and safety protocols￼.

2. Electing Joe Biden will return the office of the president to one that will champion the rights of all; and strongly condemn racism and white supremacy.

3. Electing Joe Biden will protect us from global warming and restore the United States to leadership in the Paris Climate Accord.

4. Electing Joe Biden will restore our once respected and honored position as the foremost leader in the entire world against global tyranny, injustice, oppressive dictatorships and terrorism.

5. Electing Joe Biden will protect millions of Americans from losing their health insurance and being denied coverage due to pre-existing conditions; and will result in workable and affordable universal health care.

6. Electing Joe Biden will protect your Social Security benefits that you have worked for your whole life and have given to the government with the promise that those funds would be available after you retire.