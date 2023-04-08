Name: Ophelia Primary Breed: Shepherd Mix Gender: Female Entry Date: 4-6-23 Birth Date: Adoption Fee: $200.00 Full Description: Please call... View on PetFinder
Ophelia
Related to this story
Most Popular
The recent announcement MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center will close the North Iowa Hospice inpatient unit has left area residents saddened a…
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
An Iowa nursing home administrator, accused of deliberately locking a resident outside of the building in a wheelchair for 11 hours overnight,…
CLIVE, Iowa — A North Iowa man has won a $48,000 lottery prize according to a press release.
Player of the Year: Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic (SR)