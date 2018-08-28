THOMPSON | The Florence Recreation Area Trap Shooting Range, located at 42435 60th Ave, 1/2 mile south of Highway 9 between Thompson and Buffalo Center, has several open shooting dates and times available.
Open shooting times are from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29 and from 10 a.m. - Noon on Sunday, Aug. 26.
The cost is $3 per round of 25 targets. All shooters need to provide their own gun and ammunition, as well as eye and ear protection.
The range is supervised by a range safety officer.
For more information, contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.
Cancellations and schedule changes will be posted on the WCCB website at www.winnebagoccb.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.