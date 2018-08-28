THOMPSON | The Florence Recreation Area Trap Shooting Range, located at 42435 60th Ave, 1/2 mile south of Highway 9 between Thompson and Buffalo Center, has several open shooting dates and times available.

Open shooting times are from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29 and from 10 a.m. - Noon on Sunday, Aug. 26.

The cost is $3 per round of 25 targets. All shooters need to provide their own gun and ammunition, as well as eye and ear protection.

The range is supervised by a range safety officer.

For more information, contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.

Cancellations and schedule changes will be posted on the WCCB website at www.winnebagoccb.com.

