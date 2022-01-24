 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City on Jan. 27

Brix Wine and Whiskey

Thursday night is open mic night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City.

The mics are on, and the stage is yours. Whether you're looking to share your talents or for an entertaining night out, it’s sure to be a great time. Join the fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday in downtown Mason City.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

