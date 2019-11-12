The Board of Directors of OmniTel Communications has awarded second quarter grants to the following organizations: Rudd Community Fire Service, Rudd Community Betterment, St Ansgar Historic School Project Inc, Sunset Generation of Rockford, Greene Cub Scout Pack 4026, Walter F. Bohls Community Center, Riceville Community Foundation, Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center, Rock Falls Area Betterment Inc, Nora Springs Cub Scout Pack 4022 and the Nora Springs Fire Department.
The next grants will be awarded in January. Grant applications can be found at www.omnitel.biz
