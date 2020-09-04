 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Offensive Player to Watch
0 comments

Offensive Player to Watch

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar

Cole kicked off the season in grand fashion with 38 carries for 205 yards, along with five touchdowns against arch-rival Osage. He might be the most talented running back in the area, and will face a challenge against a GHV defense that held West Hancock to just six points a week ago. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News