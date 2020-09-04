Offensive Player to Watch

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar
Cole kicked off the season in grand fashion with 38 carries for 205 yards, along with five touchdowns against arch-rival Osage. He might be the most talented running back in the area, and will face a challenge against a GHV defense that held West Hancock to just six points a week ago.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!